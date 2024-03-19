HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATNM. B. Riley reduced their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 455,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.01. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 710.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

