Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,238 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,860,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,894,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,664,000 after buying an additional 345,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $28.07.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.