Harbor Group Inc. Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.11.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

