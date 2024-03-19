Harbor Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Harbor Group Inc. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.8 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

