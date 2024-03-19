Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 3,522 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 0.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Intuit by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $21,505,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $632.15. 786,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.22 and a 12-month high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $641.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.52.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

