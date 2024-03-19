Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 3,817 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,817 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,127 shares of company stock worth $152,809,232 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

Netflix stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $619.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,566. The company has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.10. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.54 and a fifty-two week high of $627.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.88.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

