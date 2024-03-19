Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Applied Materials accounts for 0.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $200.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,672,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,209. The stock has a market cap of $166.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average is $159.24.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.