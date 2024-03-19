Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

