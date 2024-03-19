Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Up 9.3% in February

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 641,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,822.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 209,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 802.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNRG stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 325,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,406. The company has a market cap of $193.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $15.79.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

