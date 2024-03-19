Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Up 9.3% in February

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 701,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 641,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HNRG
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of HNRG stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 325,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,406. The company has a market cap of $193.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $15.79.
Hallador Energy Company Profile
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hallador Energy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.