Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 353.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haleon stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 21,295,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,611,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

