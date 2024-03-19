Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 112,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 106,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Group Eleven Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$33.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

