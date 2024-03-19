GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Short Interest Update

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

NYSE GHG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 63,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

