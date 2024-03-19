Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 12.1% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 807,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,413 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $1,817,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 56.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.9% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

