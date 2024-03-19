Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading 3.6% Higher

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -23.02%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

