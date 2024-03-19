Grassi Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Grassi Investment Management cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,700 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. 11,894,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,803,695. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.