Grassi Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DMC Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock worth $26,276,030 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

ADBE stock traded up $5.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $519.58. 4,138,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $583.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.