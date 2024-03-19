Grassi Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.83.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.17. The stock had a trading volume of 244,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.08 and its 200 day moving average is $245.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.48 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

