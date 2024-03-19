Grassi Investment Management Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. 3,509,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,284,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

