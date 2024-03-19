Grassi Investment Management Invests $2.22 Million in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 474,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000. Grassi Investment Management owned about 0.96% of American Battery Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $420,000.

ABAT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 433,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,254. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.51. American Battery Technology has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

American Battery Technology ( NASDAQ:ABAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

