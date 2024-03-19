Grassi Investment Management Has $937,000 Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,629,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after buying an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,289,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY stock remained flat at $89.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. 328,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,644. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

