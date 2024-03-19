Grassi Investment Management Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grassi Investment Management cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

WFC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. 5,465,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,423,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

