Grassi Investment Management Has $405,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $734,913,000 after acquiring an additional 224,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $246,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 30.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,510,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 356,202 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.70. 412,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,723. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

WYNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

