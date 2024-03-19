Grassi Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.6% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.26. 14,996,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,135,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

