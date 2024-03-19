GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 591,574 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,477 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 94.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 36.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,559,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 25,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:EAF opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $401.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.16. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $5.32.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 41.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
