Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Purchases 1,650 Shares

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.81 per share, with a total value of C$12,886.50.
Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Roy Sebag bought 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.87 per share, with a total value of C$78,700.00.
- On Friday, February 9th, Roy Sebag bought 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Roy Sebag acquired 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$78,250.00.
- On Friday, January 12th, Roy Sebag acquired 4,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$30,680.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag acquired 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.76 per share, with a total value of C$231,248.00.
Goldmoney Stock Up 1.2 %
Goldmoney stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 3.91. Goldmoney Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of -0.75.
About Goldmoney
Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldmoney
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.