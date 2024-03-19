Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Purchases 1,650 Shares

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.81 per share, with a total value of C$12,886.50.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goldmoney alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Roy Sebag bought 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.87 per share, with a total value of C$78,700.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Roy Sebag bought 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Roy Sebag acquired 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$78,250.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Roy Sebag acquired 4,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.67 per share, with a total value of C$30,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag acquired 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.76 per share, with a total value of C$231,248.00.

Goldmoney Stock Up 1.2 %

Goldmoney stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 3.91. Goldmoney Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of -0.75.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.11 million for the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.