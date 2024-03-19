Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,060,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 763,291 shares.The stock last traded at $99.96 and had previously closed at $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

