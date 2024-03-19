Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 385,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 577,014 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,285,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

