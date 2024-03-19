Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,183 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,919. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $34.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

