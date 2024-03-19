Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMGI opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.51. Golden Matrix Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.75.

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

