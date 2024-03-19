Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

GDEN stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $958.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.25. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CFO Charles Protell sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $561,530.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,670,793.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 156.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 371,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 33.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after buying an additional 98,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

