Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.82.

Globant stock opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globant by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,123,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $743,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $511,404,000 after purchasing an additional 86,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $319,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

