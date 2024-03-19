Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.72

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.72 and last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 22089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

