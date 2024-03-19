Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Update

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,918,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 642,853 shares during the period. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ DMAT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,151.92 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Cuts Dividend
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.