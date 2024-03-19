Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Update

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 14th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,918,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 642,853 shares during the period. 5.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Disruptive Materials ETF alerts:

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DMAT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,151.92 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,082.23%.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Disruptive Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.