Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global Gas Co. (NASDAQ:HGAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the February 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global Gas Stock Up 11.4 %

HGAS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56. Global Gas has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.66.

Global Gas Company Profile

Global Gas Corporation produces and supplies industrial gas for private and publicly-funded hydrogen development and carbon recovery projects. The company is based in New York, New York.

