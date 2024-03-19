Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LANDO opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $24.23.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

