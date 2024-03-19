Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the February 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAINZ opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $24.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

