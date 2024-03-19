Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOODN stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.66.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

