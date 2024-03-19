Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of GOODN stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $24.66.
About Gladstone Commercial
