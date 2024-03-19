GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 30,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $2,294,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,263 shares of company stock worth $34,504,945 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 72.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 61.3% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

