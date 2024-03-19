Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.82. 2,963,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,730,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

