Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,239,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 296,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,705 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.