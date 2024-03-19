Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 6,604 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,511.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.4 %

AMH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 495,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

