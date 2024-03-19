Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust
In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Digital Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.25. 262,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,048. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
Read More
