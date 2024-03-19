Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $22.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,214.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,241.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,042.49. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

