Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.87. 8,233,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,180,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

