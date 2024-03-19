Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $205,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 76,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 155,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.47. 62,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,980. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.90. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $92.77.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

