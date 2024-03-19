Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 825 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,592. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

