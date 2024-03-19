Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 1.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. 2,438,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,594,731. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.