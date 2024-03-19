Gerald Joseph Carlson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Joseph Carlson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $24,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

MSBI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 16,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,703. The company has a market capitalization of $511.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.77. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.65 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

