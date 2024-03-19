Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Update

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genetron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTH remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,974. Genetron has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genetron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Genetron by 165.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genetron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genetron by 86.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology platform company, focuses on cancer management by utilizing technologies in molecular biology and data science in the People's Republic of China. It offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early screening services through laboratory developed tests services.

