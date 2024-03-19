General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

